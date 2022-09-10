The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 3 Twitter Review: Fans start to 'fall in love' with series

Following the release of the much-awaited episode 3 of the Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are making their way to Twitter to share their opinions on the series. Created by showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the series is inspired by the works of J R R Tolkien. The prequel series dove deeper into the fantasy world of the hit franchise Lord of the Rings.



The show stars a bunch of strong acting contenders including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) alongside Markella Kavenagh, Dylan Smith, Daniel Weyman, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen and Trystan Gravelle. The official synopsis of the series reads, "Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."



As for the fans on Twitter, the series is definitely gaining pace among the viewers as many voiced their liking of the thirst episode better than the first two which were released on the same day. While there were those who enjoyed the rather slower pace of the tale, there were also those who preferred the binge-watching routines more than an old-fashioned slow-burner. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.



Check out how Twitterati reacted to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 3 below: