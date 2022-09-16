The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 4 Review: Númenor's future and dwarves' secret get uncovered

*SPOILERS ALERT* The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is surely growing on everyone bit by bit. It may have taken a slow start but the show seems to be focussing on making its mark with each new episode as the story progresses further and more detailed connections between J. R. R. Tolkien's mythology and the show are presented. While the first three episodes seemed somewhat introductory to get us back into the world of LOTR, the true elements of its story begin to take shape from the fourth episode as key secrets and motivations are revealed.

In the fourth episode of the show, titled The Great Wave, there are some major discoveries that happened as Elrond (Robert Aramayo) uncovers a secret of the dwarves, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) continues to convince Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to honour her ancestors legacy and to aid the Southlands in their fight. There's also a vision that is teased as Míriel foresees grave danger for Númenor in future. In the meantime, there's also growing unrest among the men of Númenor as the anti-elf sentiments begin to stir up.

At the watchtower, things are getting difficult as Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) learns that there is not enough food left to sustain everyone. Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) suggests a visit to the village to bring as much stock as they can of whatever is left to help manage supplies for everyone but Bronwyn is against the idea of anyone risking their life. Disobeying Bronwyn, Theo still goes ahead with his plan and finds himself being hunted down by orcs after as they chase him through the village.

In the city of Elven smiths in Eregion, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) suspects Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) is hiding something from him and to discover the same, he travels to Khazadun. The episode finally reveals what's in the secret box kept by the dwarves and it's revealed to be Mithril. For those who have been followers of The Lord of the Rings storyline, Mithril is the same substance, of which an entire vest was made and gifted to Bilbo by Thorin. The same Mithril coat was later also passed on by Bilbo to Frodo.

While the fourth episode seems a little packed it's the beginning with Míriel's vision of the Great Wave and later her conversation with Galadriel (Clark) about not following her father's footsteps that form the most crucial moments. The biggest twist though comes towards the end when after failing to convince Queen Regent, Galadriel boards a ship and is bid farewell by Elendil. Although as the ship begins to move away, the leaves of the white tree that represent the tears of the Valar begin to fall, forcing Míriel to rethink her decision. Towards the end, we see Queen Regent addressing her court as she firmly says that she will personally escort Galadriel back to Middle Earth.

The fourth episode once again packs a punch when it comes to its visuals, particularly the scene featuring the visions of Númenor's future. The chase between the orcs and Theo who is rescued by Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) also forms as an exciting sequence and has been shot well. There's also a riveting scene between Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Adar (Joseph Mawle), who is an elf corrupted by Morgoth. Adar speaks about the requirement to the creation of a new world as he gives Arondir a message to deliver to the watchtower.

All in all the fourth episode of the series packs a punch as it progresses in a steady manner. The luminous visuals have been taking the center stage so far but it looks like the show will be focussing on plot details more as we reach mid-season.