The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 4 Twitter Review: Series picks up pace as secrets are unveiled

The series is picking up pace. With the release of the much-awaited episode 4 of the Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are taking to Twitter to share their views on the latest episode. Created by showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the series is inspired by the works of J R R Tolkien.

The show gained incredible traction on its premiere as the OTT giant released not one but two of the first episodes together. However, there was a common complaint among the viewers as they pointed out how the series was much of a slow burn and was definitely taking its time establishing the fantastical epic arena of the actual plot. The synopsis of the series reads, "Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."