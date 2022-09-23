The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 5 Review: War is coming as Galadriel gets HERO entrance

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 5 aptly titled Partings sees the series entering its halfway mark, and the one minor complaint I had about the show which is its slow pace, has now been rectified as the impending war is closer than ever before! Kicking off from where it left us in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 4, a lot is happening as we see how reluctant alliances are gradually being made to fight Middle-earth's common enemy; Sauron.

As Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is convinced, to have the people of Númenor head to the Southlands and fight the dark power alongside the Elves, by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Galadriel has her work cut out for her when it comes to convincing Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) to relent. With Isildur (Maxim Baldry) wanting to join the fight as well while trying to get into his disgruntled dad's good books, elsewhere, The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) shows off a glimpse of his extravagant powers during a rescue attempt, which startles the usually sympathetic Nori (Markella Kavenagh).

On one hand, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) learns a hard truth - The Song of the Roots of Hithaeglir - from Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) which falters him from breaking the oath made to Durin IV (Owain Arthur) about being in possession of Mithril, the latter of whom now has the fate of Elves in his hands. On the other hand, Bronwyn's (Nazanin Boniadi) hopes are dwindling, inspite of Arondir's insistence, as half of the remaining Southlanders join Adar (Joseph Mawle), leader of the Orcs in their fight, instead. However, Theo (Tyro Muhafidin) stays behind and reveals that he's in possession of the broken sword bearing Sauron's mark. War is coming and a hellish battle awaits in the second half of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!

In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 5, it's Galadriel's time to shine and give Númenórean men and women a lesson or two on how to fight orcs, and she does just that with elegant sass. This particular training session in the episode is carefully curated to leave LOTR fans delighted, though there will be obvious complaints about how Galadriel swiftly overpowers the "skilful" Númenórean men and women, singlehandedly. A highlight of Ep 5 also lies in the worded distinction between friends and the aforementioned reluctant allies, especially when it comes to Elrond and Durin's friendship, a fan-favourite bromance for sure! However, it's the closing shot as the Galadriel and Halbrand, donning exquisite armoury - due credit to costume designer Kate Hawley for attention to detail - board the Númenóreans' ship to trudge dark waters. Galadriel's hero entry is sure to leave you with goosebumps, excited for what's to come, especially with her and Halbrand's alliance.

Also intriguing is how the chess pieces are finally being established towards one common goal, protecting the Queen; which in this case is saving Middle-earth from unimaginable destruction. The anticipation for the cataclysmic war has definitely increased multifold, given how The Stranger is tied to all this and specifically, whether or not he is Gandalf. There's also political ambiguity when it comes to everyone's true ambitions, which hang in the balance between good and evil.

Now that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has successfully built intrigue for the deadly war, it will be interesting to see how well executed the teased battle is going to be and whether the elaborate means define the end. Because even if there was a "no expense spared" motto when it came to the intricacies of bringing Middle-earth to life in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, it's how they end things for the first season that will truly enable the series to stamp its mark in the fantasy genre.

