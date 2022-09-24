The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 5 Twitter Review: Series receives polarising reactions

The series is hitting a new fork in the road. With the release of the highly anticipated episode 5 of the Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , fans are marching to Twitter to share their views on the latest episode, especially after ep 4 which became a quick hit with the majority of the audience.

Created by showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the series is inspired by the works of famous novelist J R R Tolkien. The show garnered immense traction on its premiere as the OTT giant released two episodes together on the day. However, there was a widespread complaint among the audience that the show was much slower to get going and was taking its time setting up the vast fantasy world of the plot. For those unversed, the synopsis of the series reads, "Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

As for fans on Twitter, episode 5 was definitely a hit or miss. The latest episode reeled in polarising reactions as some seemed to love the new addition to the series while others absolutely hated the build-up. Continue scrolling to check out how fans reacted to the newest episode of the series.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 5 below: