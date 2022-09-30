The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 6 Review: Adar brings war to the Southlands

Every show gets a turning point when every element of it starts to fall into place and usually it's one of those mid-season episodes that does the job. For Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, its sixth episode is the one that truly pushes the show to its best so far. Despite taking a slow start, The Rings of Power has managed to brew like a fine tea over each episode and as arrive at the sixth one, it's ambitiously crafted and brings the show to an absolutely crucial moment in Middle Earth's history.

There are multiple highlights in the sixth episode as action and emotions confluence with storylines coming together for Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Following the fifth episode, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and the army of Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) set sail for Middle-earth to fight with the Southlanders against the enemy. In the meantime, Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) prepares Southlanders for war as armies of Orcs serving Adar (Joseph Mawle) approach. The Southlanders make their way back to the village of Tirharad to prepare for battle. In Tirharad, Arondir tries to get rid of the Hilt that Adar seeks but is unable to destroy it and decides to hide it instead. Elsewhere we also see Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) telling Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) about light conquering darkness as they prepare to go to war.

One of the first twists of the episode comes when Southlanders after their first skirmish with the Orcs get into an early celebration of victory only to realise they have been killing their own kind under masks of Orcs. It's the second attack when the episode comes to its thrilling best. The episode also masterfully explores Adar's character beyond its cliche villain image and it's impressive how it's fleshed out later in the episode as he comes face to face with Galadriel who along with Queen Regent's army saves Southlanders and holds the Orcs and Adar captive. In their conversation, there's a point where we get to see Galadriel make a vow to kill every last orc from Middle Earth. It's interesting rhetoric here as Adar then compares Galadriel to Morgoth, asking her to look in the mirror after she confesses her genocidal views. There's also two important points in the episode when Galadriel and Halbrand stop each other from letting vengeance take over them as they hold off on killing Adar. Galadriel and Halbrand's bond also seems to have deepened over time and there's a fleeting moment of romance also teased in the new episode.

In terms of visual storytelling, there's a different level of finesse that The Rings of Power has reached over the course of its six episodes. One of the most subtle bits that can be observed in this episode is when Arondir is fighting off a massive orc and is eventually saved by Bronwyn who slays it from behind, it's the colour of the orc's gushing blood on his body that makes Arondir realise how their assumed victory over the orcs may be a folly given that a body lying beside him has a different colour of blood, the same as their kind, thus forcing him to unmask the truth. In the battle sequence, we also see Galadrirel's impressive fighting skills and Morfydd Clark suitably looks like the Commander of the Northern army who would never settle for a defeat. On the acting front, there's only one man who takes the cake in this episode and it is Joseph Mawle who impressively makes Adar the most interesting character till now.

As mentioned earlier, the sixth episode comes with its twists and one of the major ones is saved for the last bit as the cliffhanger ending showcases Middle Earth erupting into flames as Adar's plan of re-shaping the Middle Earth falls into place as we see the effects of water hitting the magma and triggering a devastating volcanic reaction. The episode ends with Galadriel staring straight into the eyes of the raging fire as the volcanic lava begins to hit the Southlands. All in all, the sixth episode promises a rollercoaster ride.

