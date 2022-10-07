The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 7 Review: Mordor finally rises as Adar is claimed Lord
Cast: Morfydd Clark, Joseph Mawle
Creators: J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay
Language: English
Recap:
In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 7, the aftermath of the volcanic eruption leads to turbulent loss of life with the key characters scattered across. As Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) traverse through the ruins to rejoin the ones still alive, Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) loses her sight while Elendil (Lloyd) grieves his son Isildur's (Maxim Baldry) loss. However, Isildur's horse Beret still believes his owner is alive and chases after him. Míriel, Elendil and fellow Númenóreans head back to Númenór, as the Queen Regent promises Galadriel that they will be back to defeat the enemy. Halbrand (Charlie Vicker) is severely injured and to cure him, Galadriel and he ride off to Eregion, but not before Halbrand is bestowed with a Kingly departure by the Southlanders and the Númenóreans stationed back. Theo reunites with his mother Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), as he's deemed a soldier by Galadriel, who hands him her sword.
Elsewhere, Durin IV (Owain Arthur) clashes with his father King Durin III (Peter Mullan) over aiding Elrond (Robert Aramayo) in using the Dwarvish mithril to save the Elves from extinction. Despite Elrond's pleas, the King refuses to help Elrond which leads to Durin III - after he realises that the Mithril returned by Elrond miraculously nourished a decayed leaf - secretly digging through the mines and striking gold. However, Durin III banishes the friends. A downtrodden Durin III is uplifted by wife Disa's (Sophia Nomvete) empowering words, as she states the mithril belongs to the couple and he is destined to be King.
As for the Harfoots, they are welcomed to bleak lands with charred food and The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) tries but fails to use his magic to nourish the trees. Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry) assists The Stranger with a map of the "stars" he's on the hunt for. As a gift to Nori (Markella Kavenagh) for helping him, the land is back to its flourishing self thanks to The Stranger and the Harfoots stock up on food in their respective carriages. However, Sauron's henchwomen burn carriages to waste. After a touching pep talk from her father Largo (Dylan Smith), Nori embarks on an adventure to assist The Stranger, and joining her is best friend Poppy (Megan Richards), mother Marigold (Sara Zwangobani) and Sadoc.
Finally, as Durin III drops the nourished leaf into the Mithril, Balrog makes his presence felt. A victorious Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his children celebrate over the ruined Southlands as the new Lord claims the lands as Mordor. Interestingly, a major talking point of the episode is when Galadriel reveal to Theo that alongside her brother, she also lost her husband Celeborn, who The Lord of the Rings Trilogy fans is well-versed with. The brewing of a potential romance between Galadriel and Halbrand has also peaked interest within The Rings of Power fanbase.
Plus Points:
If there's one thing that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is flawless in, it's the visual aesthetic and Ep 7 further solidifies it. A ruined Southlands region makes way for the horror, i.e. Mordor. The after-effects of the volcanic eruption are portrayed craftily while the ensemble's solid performance, especially by Morfydd Clark and Lloyd Owen, is the cherry on top of the cake. What also worked for this episode is just how high it peaked in the emotional quotient, whether it be the trusted friendship between Elrond and Durin IV or the development in the equation between Galadriel and Halbrand. LOTR thrived on its intriguing characters and The Rings of Power continues its legacy.
Minus Points:
Interestingly, there wasn't a negative aspect in this episode, since the major conundrum that fans had in terms of pacing has been resolved significantly in the last few weeks, particularly Ep 7. Building just the right amount of tension, this week makes way for an epic finale, and if the writing continues to be this strong, we're in full for one hell of a conclusion.
Opinion:
This reviewer has constantly kept up-to-date with the weekly episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and with each episode, the intensity and emotions continue to peak gloriously. Ep 7 being no different! While naysayers continue to baulk at the series, I would still suggest giving this show a go-ahead because the narrative is on the right track, backed by an ensemble performance of the highest order. Ep 7 was also visually stunning from the get-go, particularly the first shot which sees Galadriel tainted in ashes and witnessing nothing but fire surrounding her. The parallels between Mordor and the rest of Middle-earth were so on your face that you realise just how vicious the enemy at hand is and promises to be. Moreover, the theories continue to unravel for fans - particularly that of Halbrand and The Stranger - who now anxiously wait for the season finale, out next week. You're curious to know about the fate of the characters, especially Isildur, and what's to come...
Highlights:
- The rise of Mordor is well worth the "visual aesthetic" wait.
- Morfydd Clark as Galadriel continues to be the scene-stealing performance this season.
- Intrigue over what happens to the key players like Isildur and The Stranger is intensified.
Conclusion:
To summarise, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 7 masterfully makes way for an epic finale, by steering the narrative on an emotional high.
