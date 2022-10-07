The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 7 Review: Mordor finally rises as Adar is claimed Lord

Language: English

Recap:

In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 7, the aftermath of the volcanic eruption leads to turbulent loss of life with the key characters scattered across. As Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) traverse through the ruins to rejoin the ones still alive, Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) loses her sight while Elendil (Lloyd) grieves his son Isildur's (Maxim Baldry) loss. However, Isildur's horse Beret still believes his owner is alive and chases after him. Míriel, Elendil and fellow Númenóreans head back to Númenór, as the Queen Regent promises Galadriel that they will be back to defeat the enemy. Halbrand (Charlie Vicker) is severely injured and to cure him, Galadriel and he ride off to Eregion, but not before Halbrand is bestowed with a Kingly departure by the Southlanders and the Númenóreans stationed back. Theo reunites with his mother Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), as he's deemed a soldier by Galadriel, who hands him her sword.

Elsewhere, Durin IV (Owain Arthur) clashes with his father King Durin III (Peter Mullan) over aiding Elrond (Robert Aramayo) in using the Dwarvish mithril to save the Elves from extinction. Despite Elrond's pleas, the King refuses to help Elrond which leads to Durin III - after he realises that the Mithril returned by Elrond miraculously nourished a decayed leaf - secretly digging through the mines and striking gold. However, Durin III banishes the friends. A downtrodden Durin III is uplifted by wife Disa's (Sophia Nomvete) empowering words, as she states the mithril belongs to the couple and he is destined to be King.

As for the Harfoots, they are welcomed to bleak lands with charred food and The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) tries but fails to use his magic to nourish the trees. Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry) assists The Stranger with a map of the "stars" he's on the hunt for. As a gift to Nori (Markella Kavenagh) for helping him, the land is back to its flourishing self thanks to The Stranger and the Harfoots stock up on food in their respective carriages. However, Sauron's henchwomen burn carriages to waste. After a touching pep talk from her father Largo (Dylan Smith), Nori embarks on an adventure to assist The Stranger, and joining her is best friend Poppy (Megan Richards), mother Marigold (Sara Zwangobani) and Sadoc.

Finally, as Durin III drops the nourished leaf into the Mithril, Balrog makes his presence felt. A victorious Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his children celebrate over the ruined Southlands as the new Lord claims the lands as Mordor. Interestingly, a major talking point of the episode is when Galadriel reveal to Theo that alongside her brother, she also lost her husband Celeborn, who The Lord of the Rings Trilogy fans is well-versed with. The brewing of a potential romance between Galadriel and Halbrand has also peaked interest within The Rings of Power fanbase.