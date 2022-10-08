The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Finale Trailer: Sauron to The Stranger, 5 Talking Points

"Soon, you will understand... the power of the Unseen World," Adar's dark premonition beckons in the intense trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Finale, which dropped just a few hours back. Ep 8 marks the first season's conclusion to the Morfydd Clark -led series, which had fans on their toes right from the get-go. Countless fan theories made their way to social media, and now, we will finally be getting some answers to some intriguing questions...

Here are 5 Talking Points from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Finale Trailer:

Lord Sauron Finally Comes Out of Hiding

"He was lost, but shall return. You will be known at last for who you truly are, for you are Lord Sauron." LOTR fans have been anxiously awaiting Sauron's entrance since he's been mentioned quite frequently and teased mercilessly throughout The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In the 2 minutes, 35 seconds season finale trailer, we get a minor glimpse at the vicious enemy, dressed like a King, as he's given a hero welcome by his faithful army. The Rings of Power fandom will definitely be anticipating the highly-awaited face-off between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Lord Sauron, given how the former has been through hell and high water to exact revenge on the enemy, who is the reason behind the death of her beloved brother and as we came to know in Ep 7, also her husband Celeborn. It's also Galadriel, who vehemently believes that Sauron is lurking in the shadow, waiting for the right time to strike.

The Stranger's Identity Revealed

"I am no God. At least not yet." There's been a lot of mystery as to who The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) really is, with the popular opinion being Gandalf. In the season finale trailer, we get a tease that The Stranger's identity will finally be revealed once and for all. How this factors in the Harfoots, especially Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy (Megan Richards) is another aspect to look out for.

The Forging of the Rings of Power

"We are on the cusp of crafting a new kind of power." What's been teased right from the title and by Celebrimbor (Charles Edward), we finally get to witness the forging of the Rings of Power as evidenced in the season finale trailer. It's to be known how Durin IV (Owain Arthur) defies his father King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and aids his best friend Elrond (Robert Aramayo) in stopping Elves' extinction by making use of Dwarvish mithril.

Heroes Will Fall

When tied to The Lord of the Rings, there will definitely be heartbreaking casualties, both from the good and bad sides. With an ominous warning of "Heroes Will Fall" in the season finale trailer, it sorely depends on whose side you're speaking of. Because both believe they're the hero of the story. Many characters from The Rings of Power like Galadriel and Elrond will surely make it out alive, as they're key players in the LOTR universe. Hence, it will be interesting to see who will die in the season finale. Notably, Ep 7 teased the loss of Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and a severely injured Halbrand (Charlie Vickers).

Last Alliance Between Elves and Men

"There is far more at stake here than just our lives. Fight with me. For all Middle-earth." In Ep 7, Galadriel returns to Lindon with Halbrand in tow and will reunite with Elrond - who's banished from Khazad-dûm by King Durin III - and Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). Given how Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) promised Galadriel that Númenóreans will reunite with her again to fight the enemy, it will be interesting to see how Elendil (Lloyd Owen), who now harbours deep resentment towards Galadriel because of his son Isildur's loss will factor into the big picture with the Elves and Men coming together.

Special Mention:

Though not seen in the season finale trailer, fans are also curious to know more about Halbrand, now deemed King of the Southlands, and what exactly happened in his past that makes him both a hero and a villain in his own story.

What are you most excited to see in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Finale? Who do you think is going to die in Ep 8? Share your personal picks and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 8 aka the season finale drops on October 14.