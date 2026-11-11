The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3: When and where to watch the fantasy series online

The wait is finally over for fans of Middle-earth! The much-awaited third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving with a bigger conflict, darker turns and Sauron's growing quest for absolute power. Set five years after the fall of Eregion, the new instalment follows the escalating war between Sauron and the remaining forces determined to protect Middle-earth.

When and where to watch The Rings Of Power Season 3 in India?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The first four episodes will be released together at 1:30 PM IST, giving viewers an opportunity to dive straight into the new chapter of the fantasy saga. The remaining four episodes will arrive in two batches over the following weeks.

Indian viewers can stream the third season exclusively on Prime Video. An active Prime membership is required to access the series. The streaming platform also offers multiple language options, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Rings Of Power Season 3: Episode Release Schedule

The eight-episode season will follow a three-part release:

Episodes 1-4: November 11, 2026

Episodes 5-6: November 18, 2026

Episodes 7-8: November 25, 2026

What to expect from The Rings Of Power Season 3?

The new season sees Sauron preparing to forge the One Ring while his armies strengthen their hold over Middle-earth. Jamie Campbell Bower joins the ensemble as Celeborn, Galadriel's long-lost love, adding another emotional dimension to the unfolding conflict. As Elves, Dwarves, Men and Wizards face an approaching darkness, their alliances will be tested like never before.

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