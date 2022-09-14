The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Robert Aramayo: Tolkien's books were my bible to understand Elrond

Talking about how he got into the skin of Elrond, delving into his The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power character's formative years in the Second Age of Middle-earth, Robert Aramayo revealed that it was J. R. R. Tolkien's "First Age" books that were very helpful in drawing a connection to Elrond: "Always for me, it was the books. I have a real passion, especially for First Age Tolkien, with The Silmarillion, Fall of Gondolin, Children of Húrin, and Beren and Lúthien. Those books were my bible."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is swiftly marking its place in the fantasy genre with three episodes already out! Amongst the many characters in the Amazon Prime Video series, we're definitely curious about young Elrond ( Robert Aramayo ), an Elven warrior, who was earlier played by Hugo Weaving, in Middle-earth's Third Age, in Peter Jackson's iconic Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy .

"Elrond doesn't feature in the First Age, but if you're trying to determine something about his direct past, then you can find it in there. I think Tolkien's themes are so strong in his First Age work. You can learn a lot about what he intended in certain moments by looking at some of that work. That was always really useful," Aramayo elaborated.

Furthermore, Robert decoded how it is "intimidating and scary" to play a complex character like Elrond: "There's no doubt it's a really big undertaking and it can be overwhelming, but I think that's true for Elrond, as well. He's at a point in his life where the most famous deeds that he would be known for are that of his family. He's in a situation where his brother created a country, essentially. His parents saved the world. That's a lot of pressure on him. At certain points, it's useful in lots of ways. It's intimidating and scary, wanting people to like it, but also Mr. Tolkien and what he intended. I really love Elrond and I've always been super interested in him. Whilst I'm his custodian, I just wanna do the best I can."

Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 4 drops on Friday, i.e. September 16.

