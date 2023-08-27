The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim; All about anime's release date, plot, streaming details and more

The Lord of the Rings an expansive fictional universe created by J.R.R. Tolkien, is making its way to the big screen once again with The War of the Rohirrim. Here, we break down everything you need to know about this upcoming feature film, from its release date to its plot and the people behind it.

Release Date and Where to Watch

Warner Bros. will release The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on December 13, 2024. It was originally slated for April 12, 2024, but faced delays due to industry strikes. While Warner Bros. is dedicated to theatrical releases, the film is expected to be available for streaming on WBD's service, Max, after its initial release.

Trailer Release

As of now, Warner Bros. hasn't released any trailers for the film. However, they unveiled the first look at the Annecy Film Festival on June 11, 2023. So, stay tuned for the trailer to be coming soon! For now, you can relive epic Rohirrim scenes from The Two Towers.

Plot Overview

The War of the Rohirrim is set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. It revolves around Helm Hammerhand, the ninth king of Rohan and the last of its original line of Kings. His reign saw Rohan facing turmoil, with conflicts against the Dunlendings, a tribe of wild men seeking vengeance. One pivotal moment was when Helm killed a Dunlending landowner named Freca, who had ambitions of marrying Helm's daughter, Hera. This led to an attack on Rohan by the Dunlendings, resulting in Helm's retreat to the fortress later known as Helm's Deep.

But the story doesn't end there. Helm's legend continues as he defends Rohan, while his daughter, Hera, finds the courage to lead her people against those determined to destroy them. While the film will likely follow these historical events, the exact direction of the story remains to be seen.

Voice Cast

The film boasts a talented voice cast, with Scottish actor Brian Cox lending his voice to King Helm Hammerhand. Luke Pasqualino will portray rival leader Wulf, with Shaun Dooley voicing Wulf's father, Freca. Gaia Wise takes on the role of Helm's daughter, Hera, and Miranda Otto reprises her role as Eowyn from Peter Jackson's original trilogy.

Additional voice actors include Lorraine Ashbourne, Michael Wildman, Bilal Hasna, Jude Akuwudike, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, and Janine Duvitski.

Behind the Scenes

The War of the Rohirrim is directed by anime veteran Kenji Kamiyama, known for his work on Ghost in the Shell and Ultraman. The screenplay is penned by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, based on a story by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The film is produced by Joseph Chou, with several notable industry figures serving as executive producers, including Carolyn Blackwood, Philippa Boyens, Richard Brinner, Jason DeMarco, and Sam Register.

