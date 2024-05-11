Young Sheldon Star Zoe Perry Opens Up About Emotional Finale

Spoiler alert for Season 7 of Young Sheldon!!

Who hasn't been a fan of The Big Bang Theory? The series ran for 12 seasons and 279 episodes on CBS, gaining huge popularity. And now, its prequel Young Sheldon is also coming to a close, with the final episode airing on May 16.

Zoe Perry, the actress portraying Mary Cooper on Young Sheldon, recently opened up about her emotional reaction to the finale. She first joined the cast as the younger version of Sheldon Cooper's mother in 2017. During a recent interview, she revealed that she was moved to tears while reading a particularly shocking scene.

What did Zoe Perry say about the emotional Young Sheldon finale?

Though its parent show The Big Bang Theory to some extent ensured its success, still Young Sheldon has its own die-hard fans. After gaining much acclaim and popularity, in November 2023, CBS announced that the famed show would end after the seventh season.

Young Sheldon, which focuses on the story of the character Sheldon Cooper as a child prodigy, first started in 2017 and since then, it has gained people's attention, especially because of its witty writing, deadpan comedy, and compelling storyline.

Zoe Perry, who portrayed the role of the younger version of Sheldon Cooper's mother, during a recent interview, shed light on how one emotional scene in the finale made her eyes wet.

She shared what made her emotional, and it was when she got to learn how her character would find out about her husband George Cooper's death.

Reading the script of "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture," Perry said, "I knew that we were getting the news in the script, but I hadn't yet read it to see how that happens."

She further added, "When I started reading it, to see all of the plans being made — the excitement, Missy's excitement — I was tearing up just reading that. The loss was so incredible. It was a loss of a future."

The actress also shared, "I was surprised by my own reaction to Georgie's marriage. I think maybe there was a suggestion [in the script] that I might be emotional, but I was truly emotional."

She also shared that it was "intense" to film that scene, and she was angry with the news. "I don't know that I was planning it, but I was angry at the news, or at even the threat of the news," she said when she knew that her character's husband had died.

Lance Barber reacts to George Cooper’s death

In the last few moments of Young Sheldon season 7, episode 12, "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture," Mary Cooper and the whole family learn that George suffered from a heart attack at school and died.

Reacting to the character's death, Barber, in an interview with TVInsider, said that it would stay as a part of his legacy.

"Some people will not like it because it's hard, and some people will appreciate it because it's hard. I certainly do. I have a selfish perspective on it ending the way that it is for my character because I think it's memorable. Selfishly, as a character actor, I get to play [the part of] America's dad gets to die on TV. To have that as part of my legacy as a TV actor, I think that's pretty neat," Barber said on the fate of the character and the decision to end it.

