'The love that moves the sun and the stars': Khloe Kardashian twins with daughter True, basks in sunflower fields on Italian vacation

While season three of The Kardashians wrapped up recently and season four will premiere next month, Khloe Kardashian has been enjoying some quality mother-daughter time with her 5-year-old True. The reality television star is vacationing in Italy and has posted lovely new pictures from their trip. The two are seen twinning in dresses and it's an adorable sight.

Khloe Kardashian twins with daughter True on Italian vacation

The 39-year-old has been living it up and letting her hair down on this trip as she spends some quality time with her daughter. Their happy holiday seems to be a welcome change for Kardashian who has been through a lot these past few years. Tristan Thompson, her former boyfriend and True's father, cheated on her multiple times and impregnated another woman while in a relationship with her. She also underwent surgery to get rid of her skin cancer.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian receives touching posts from family on 39th birthday: 'Definition of love, strength, light'

The founder of Good American took to her Instagram to share gorgeous new images from her Italian vacation with True and revealed that she is happy. The first set of images shows her posing with a wine glass on a staircase. The next post was a single close-up picture of herself donning a red lip and flaunting her colored blonde hair. Kardashian is also brushing up on her Italian as is visible through her captions which are written in the language.

Advertisement

"[kiss emoji] il mio cuore è felice [kiss emoji]," she captioned the image, which translates to "My heart is happy." The third post was a set of images with True as they posed wearing matching Dolce & Gabbana floral dresses. In one cute picture, they air-kissed each other, in another, they sat on the dock, and a third sees them paddling in a boat. She captioned these, "L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle. The love that moves the sun and the other stars."

Khloe Kardashian basks in sunshine, poses in sunflower field

Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian commented, "This is the cutest picture I've ever seen [red heart emoji]." Her posts didn't stop and the next set of images featured her wearing a black sundress and posing atop a stone wall. [blue heart emoji] Tuscany [blue heart emoji]," she wrote on the pictures. She then posted a video from a moving vehicle with sunflower fields flourishing. Her latest post includes happy pictures of herself basking in the sunshine.

Kardashian smiles with her eyes closed and flips her bleached hair while standing in a field of sunflowers. The later pictures in the slide feature a smiling True posing with her mother. The entrepreneur also puts on a funky pair of sunglasses while posing with her daughter in the yellow and green field. Fans are loving the pictures and let her know she looks pretty.

ALSO READ: Kim and Khloe Kardashian wish half-sister Kylie Jenner on her 26th birthday: 'You are the salt of the Earth'