'The love was not unconditional': Megyn Kelly hopes young girls and parents read Britney Spears' memoir; here's why

Britney Spears' new book, has been dropping bombshells, one after another. With new revelations coming out every day, more and more people are reacting to some of the more horrifying aspects of Britney's memoir. And one of those people is Megyn Marie Kelly, the host of The Megyn Kelly Show. She opened up about an array of stories from Spears' memoir, that, safe to say, left the alarms ringing in her head. Here's what she had to say about the book.

Why Megyn Kelly believes young girls and parents should read Britney Spears' memoir

On The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, when Evita Duffy-Alfonso and Will Witt asked the host her opinions on the book, she didn't hold back. She said, "I think there are actually a lot of life lessons in this thing, a lot of life lessons for people thinking about putting their child anywhere near the entertainment industry."

Kelly went as far as to say, "Frankly, it’s a manual on how not to raise your children." The journalist criticized the singer's father for reportedly fat-shaming her in her younger years. Megyn added, "The love was not unconditional."

The 52-year-old hoped that the ...Baby One More Time singer's story would inspire others to not take the same route as her. Kelly said, "I look at this and I say I hope young girls read it. And I hope young parents read it."

She revealed she wanted people to have one takeaway from, The Woman in Me, adding, "I don’t want anything to do with that industry, I don’t want to be a star, I don’t need millions, I can find my self-worth someplace else."

Megyn Kelly was horrified by Britney Spears' memoir

The host also opened up about the revelation that Spears was reportedly pregnant with Justin Timberlake's child at one point in their relationship. Megyn said, "She had an abortion at age 19 when she was dating Justin Timberlake even though she didn’t want to." She went on to call the memoir "a string of horror stories."

Meanwhile, Britney's book has been a huge success since it came out on October 24.

