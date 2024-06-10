'The Man Is A Prince': Jon Cryer Clarifies His Comments About Fellow Brat Pack Era Star Andrew McCarthy

The documentary written and directed by Andrew McCarthy, BRATS is currently in the buzz now as it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 7.

During the Q&A session of the documentary, Jon Cryer revealed what he previously thought about McCarthy as they both starred in 1986’s Pretty in Pink with Molly Ringwald. He said that the Mannequin actor was a 'd***' to him.

Now, the Two & A Half Men actor has come forward to set the record straight on the comments he made.

Jon Cryer clarifies his comments made on Andrew McCarthy

Jon Cryer took to his X handle, on June 9, to clarify and dispel the rumors about their feud. On X, he elucidated, “Not talking out of school here, btw, he was sitting two feet away when I said this.”

The actor added, “And for the record, the man is a prince. We were just too young to understand each other.”

It was reported by People that both the iconic actors had talked their differences through in The View’s greenroom, in 2012. The Weekend’s At Bernie’s actor revealed that he had apologized to Cryer.

The No Small Affair actor said that it was “lovely” as within a few moments things became clear. He added that they were teenagers at that time which does not define who they are at the moment. The actor said, “It was immediately warm.”

Advertisement

Many people on social media connected with what Cryer tweeted on X. A user wrote, “That happens. We are different people now. So, it's funny that they are trying to bring something up from that far back. I'm not even the same person I was a 10 yrs ago, let along 30. It's who we r now that counts, n where we r going.

Many fans express being glad that both the veteran actors solved their differences and that Cryer clarified his stance on what he said about McCarthy.

More on the BRATS

As per the publication, the BRATS documentary is about the young actors of the 80s (famously referred to as the Brat Pack) who starred in coming-of-age movies at the height of their careers.

During the Q&A, Demi Moore, who was also in attendance, shared that when McCarthy called her to ask her to be part of the documentary, her “heart swelled”. “Just a flood of joy, and I feel like I hadn't thought about the effects of that time,” said the actress.

Advertisement

The actress took to her Instagram to share red-carpet pictures from the Tribeca Film Festival. The actress looked flawless as she posed with Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, and Joh Cryer.

The Documentary will stream on Hulu on June 13 and will be available to watch on Disney + later this summer, per ABC News.

ALSO READ: Does Kylie Jenner's Family Want Her To 'Walk Away' From Beau Timothee Chalamet? Here's What We Know