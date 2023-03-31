The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 ending explained: What happened after Bo-Katan dropped the squad?

After a break of two years, The Mandalorian has made a wonderful comeback to the small screen. So far, season 3 of The Mandalorian has been quite a game-changer. The latest episode of season 3 promises bigger adventure and excitement. It will discover more of the covert and how the former Mandalore regent fits into it. As the show proceeds, we get to know Grogu better and learn how his past affects the plot as a whole. Here’s everything you need to know about season 3 episode 5.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Explained

In the final lag of episode 5, Teva finds an abandoned Lambda-class ship in space that has a dead New Republic crew inside as well as evidence of a fierce fight and Beskar steel. It comes out that this was the ship carrying Moff Gideon, indicating that a Mandalorian may have helped him escape. The Mandalorians season 3 has eight intriguing episodes in total. This episode count is the same as that of seasons 1 and 2. There are now only three episodes left in the season after the release of episode 5, "Chapter 21."

What happened after Bo-Katan released the team?

Bo-Katan has been a prominent player this season. The latest episode continues to switch back and forth between cool air battles and amazing ground battles, with Din Djarin blasting pirates in the air and Bo-Katan dropping off Mandalorian SWAT teams to the planet to kill pirates. Everything after this is a lot of fun. Even the Armourer joins in the fun by using her axe to kill a group of pirates.

