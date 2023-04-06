The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6: Does Din give up the Darksaber to unite all Mandalorians? DETAILS here

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 have garnered mixed reviews with some sections believing this chapter to be tedious without any character growth and development. People think that the plot point of this episode could have been resolved within the first ten minutes and actually move on to a more interesting turn which honored the title ‘Guns for Hire’. It seems that the season 3 of The Mandalorian have been betting their chips on a large-scale resolution with only two more episodes to go.

Bo-Katan and Din land on the Plazir-15 to recruit the decent-sized Mandalorian fleet which Axe Woves have been building. They are immediately diverted to meet the man in charge who is none other than Jack Black.

The new episode of The Mandalorian also sees Christopher Lloyd’s cameo as a pro-Separatist security head.

In the episode 6, Duchess (played by Lizzo) spends time playing with Grogu and praising her husband. She was also highly disappointed by Helgait’s betrayal.

In this episode, Grogu seems to have been granted knighthood for some reason which might be yet another confirmation that he is becoming the Jedi Mandalorian. For now, Grogu is a knight of the Ancient Order of Independent Regencies besides being a Mandalorian foundling. As Helgait is sentenced to exile, the problematic droids seem to have been restored. Din gets back to his droid hating phase even after explicitly saying that IG – 11 was his friend along with accepting R5 – D4 as a new companion.

Din explains that he is willing to give up the Darksaber to unite all Mandalorian after a small tussle between Axe and Bo. This episode ends with an intense shot of Bo-Katan accepting his fate.

