The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu reunite as a 'clan of two'

The first trailer of The Mandalorian Season 3 was released recently at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 and it's enough to get fans excited to see what lies ahead for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu aka baby Yoda. The teaser showcases Djarin and Grogu reunited while the former tries to continue to make amends for removing his helmet. Emily Swallow's Armorer also features in the trailer.

The trailer also shows Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), who seems to be carrying a grudge about Din winning the Darksaber. The promo also showcases her sitting on a throne, talking with Din and the Child and it seems the duo will be returning to Mandalore. The sneak peek also features Carl Weathers, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Amy Sedaris, and Omid Abtahi who are set to be back for the third season.