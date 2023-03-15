The Mandalorian season 3: When will episode 3 be released? Date, time, plot, and other details explored

The last episode of The Mandalorian revealed the exploits of Din Djarin on the Mandalore planet which was not as toxic and deserted as everyone thought it to be. With one of the big revelations at the last time, it seems that the upcoming season 3 will take a deeper look on the potential future for Din.

In the previous episode of The Mandalorian, Mando finds his redemption as per Mandalorian creed but he finds other such things that promises a whole new adventure. The third episode of The Mandalorian might provide some clues about Grogu and Din’s future.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3

Release Date and How to watch

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 is all set to premiere on March 15 2023, Wednesday. It will be released at 3 am ET or 12 am. This episode will be dropped exclusively on the Disney+ streaming platform. The run time for this episode is about fifty six minutes. The Mandalorian in total will have eight episodes. The episodic promo of this episode is not yet released.

Watch trailer of The Mandalorian Season 3 here:

Plot

The synopsis of the third episode depicts the continuation of Mandalorian’s journey through the galaxy of Star Wars. The synopsis shows that Din Djarin who was once a lone bounty hunter has reunited with Grogu. On the other hand, the New Republic is trying to steer the galaxy away from its dark history. The synopsis continues that Mandalorians will soon meet their old allies again while making new enemies as Djarin and Grogu begin their journey together.

Episode 2 Recap

The last week episode saw Din trying to redeem himself in front of The Armorer and Mandolorians. Djarin immerses himself in The Living Waters but he is forcefully pulled underwater. Bo-Katan jumps to save Din but passes a giant unidentified beast.

ALSO READ: Oscar Isaac feels Moon Knight can 'definitely' defeat The Mandalorian in a fight