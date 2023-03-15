The Mandalorian season 3: When will episode 3 be released? Date, time, plot, and other details explored

Here is everything that we need to know about The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Mar 15, 2023   |  05:12 PM IST  |  328
The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian

The last episode of The Mandalorian revealed the exploits of Din Djarin on the Mandalore planet which was not as toxic and deserted as everyone thought it to be. With one of the big revelations at the last time, it seems that the upcoming season 3 will take a deeper look on the potential future for Din.

In the previous episode of The Mandalorian, Mando finds his redemption as per Mandalorian creed but he finds other such things that promises a whole new adventure. The third episode of The Mandalorian might provide some clues about Grogu and Din’s future.    

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3

Release Date and How to watch

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 is all set to premiere on March 15 2023, Wednesday. It will be released at 3 am ET or 12 am. This episode will be dropped exclusively on the Disney+ streaming platform. The run time for this episode is about fifty six minutes. The Mandalorian in total will have eight episodes.  The episodic promo of this episode is not yet released.  

Watch trailer of The Mandalorian Season 3 here:

Plot

The synopsis of the third episode depicts the continuation of Mandalorian’s journey through the galaxy of Star Wars. The synopsis shows that Din Djarin who was once a lone bounty hunter has reunited with Grogu. On the other hand, the New Republic is trying to steer the galaxy away from its dark history. The synopsis continues that Mandalorians will soon meet their old allies again while making new enemies as Djarin and Grogu begin their journey together.

Episode 2 Recap

The last week episode saw Din trying to redeem himself in front of The Armorer and Mandolorians. Djarin immerses himself in The Living Waters but he is forcefully pulled underwater. Bo-Katan jumps to save Din but passes a giant unidentified beast.  

ALSO READ: Oscar Isaac feels Moon Knight can 'definitely' defeat The Mandalorian in a fight

The Mandalorian

Is there a 3rd season of Mandalorian?
When is season 3 coming to Disney Plus? It's scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Disney confirmed in December. It'll run for eight episodes, the company noted. The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus.
Is Grogu related to Yoda?
Within "Star Wars" media, Grogu is the youngest known member of Yoda's species. He is one of three featured characters from this species. The other is Yaddle, the only other adult and female member of Yoda's species who appeared in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" and "Tales of the Jedi."
Is Mando no longer a Mandalorian?
When The Armorer asks him if he's ever taken off his helmet, he answers yes. The Armorer declares him no longer a Mandalorian, or at least no longer a Mandalorian of their sect. This should be a major shift for Mando. After all, “The Mandalorian” is both the name he often goes by and the title of his Disney+ series.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: YouTube, IMDb

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!