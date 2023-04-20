The Mandalorian Season 4: Will there be a new installment? Release date, time, streaming details and more

American space-western television series Mandalorian wrapped up its third season on April 19, 2023, and fans are already interested and intrigued by what will happen in season four. The award-winning Star Wars-based series, starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, made its debut on November 12, 2019. Here is everything you need to know about the popular Disney+ sci-fi series' upcoming season after it aired its season finale recently.

Is The Mandalorian getting a season four?

Series creator Jon Favreau has confirmed that The Mandalorian is getting a fourth season and that he has already written the script for it. But there is no clarity on when it will start filming or its potential release date. With there being a gap of more than a year between season two and season three, it can be expected that the award-winning series will not be released before 2025. Fans of The Mandalorian have a lot of waiting to do.

What will season four of The Mandalorian be about?

"Season four? Yeah, I've written it already. We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story," Favreau said during an interview. Even though there aren't any official plot details, here's what can be expected out of the next season.

Din and Grogu are now living in Nevarro, ready to embark on freelance missions for the New Republic, and Bo-Katan and The Armorer have liberated Mandalore from the Empire. While there is a possibility that The Mandalorian season four could involve Ezar Bridger, Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios, and Sabine Wren, fans can expect Din and Grogu to go on bounty-hunting adventures together.

Season three of The Mandalorian featured various popular cameos, including that of veteran sci-fi actor Christopher Lloyd who made an appearance as Commissioner Helgait, Plazir-15's head of security. Actor Jack Black and pop star Lizzo also made cameo appearances in the season, playing former Imperial Captain Bombardier and the Duchess respectively.

Pedro Pascal will be returning as Din Djarin in season four and since the season three finale was considered a reset for Din, we see him interacting with new characters across the galaxy. All first three seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+ with the third season finale airing on April 19, 2023, after a March 1, 2023, premiere.