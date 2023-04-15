The Marvelous Mrs Maisel actress Alex Borstein on relationship between Midge and Susie: It's one of those

After the successful four seasons, emmy winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally coming back with its 5th season. However, the fans are excited to see Mrs Maisel, they are also upset about bidding farewell to the show. Ahead of the season’s premiere, the creator of the series, Amy Sherman-Palladino and actress Alex Borstein who is essaying the role of Susie Myerson opened up about the womance of the characters. They also talked about the intertwined lives of the characters and shared their views on womance.

Alex Borstein talks about the relationship between Midge and Susie

Talking about the lives of Midge Maisel and Susie Myerson, Amy was quoted saying, “As much as this was a show about Midge's journey, it was equally in our minds a show about the two of them," It's about two women — at a time when women were not expected to be ambitious or powerful or vocal — who find each other. Two women who never would've been friends in a million years if they had passed each other on the street, but who saw something in each other.”

Moreover, Alex felt that the season has perfectly managed to showcase the womance on screen. She said, “This is the love story of the show. It's not a physical or sexual relationship, but it really is a love story. They can't make it without each other. Susie's not gonna be able to win a race because she's not running in it. Midge is her horse and she's... is she the owner or is she the jockey? It's one of those.”

When and where to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an American period comedy-drama television series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The last and final season will be available exclusively on Prime Video from April 14, 2023.

