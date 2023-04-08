‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 5: Release date, cast, episode, and more; here’s everything we know

The wait is finally over. After the successful four seasons, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally taking its last bow. The period comedy drama television series will be releasing its fifth and final show on April 14. Since its inception in 2017, the award-winning series has garnered widespread appreciation. Drama and laughter kept the audience glued throughout the show. The show revolves around Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel who is on the verge of becoming a comedian. The series has bagged several accolades, including Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards. The previous four seasons have been a massive hit and everyone’s buzzing with excitement for the upcoming season.

Mrs. Maisel Season 5 release date

Mrs. Maisel season 5 is set to hit the screens on Amazon Prime Video on April 14, 2023. Three episodes will be released on the premiere day. Moving forward, one episode will be released weekly. The first teaser of the show was released on March 2 where the premiere date was announced. The final season will kick start with a 3-episode launch followed by new episodes every week.

How many episodes are there in Mrs. Maisel season 5?

The upcoming season of Mrs. Maisel will have nine episodes in total. The first three episodes will be released on 14thApril and the finale episode will be released on 26th May, Friday.

Mrs. Maisel Season 5 cast

The main cast of the series is expected to be back for the finale season. All your beloved stars are reprising their roles in the fifth season. The lead role herself will be returning. Here’s everyone that will most likely return for the next season –

Actress Rachel Brosnahan as the beloved character ‘Midge Maisel’

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Maisel

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel

Markin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel

Stephane Hsu as Mei

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel

Jason Ralph as Mike Carr

Kelly Bishop as Benedetta

Gideon Glick as Alfie

Alfie Fuller as Dinah Rutledge

Luke Kirby as Lenne Bruce

Reid Scott as Gordon Ford

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Teaser Out: Midge to return for a final run on THIS date