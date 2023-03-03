The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Teaser Out: Midge to return for a final run on THIS date

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is returning to your screens with its fifth and final season. On Thursday, March 2, Prime Video revealed the official teaser, the key art, and the premiere date for the fan-favorite and critically acclaimed comedy-drama series. Viewers will be happy to know that the series will kick off on April 14, 2023 with a three-episode premiere. New episodes will arrive weekly.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 recap

In season 4, we saw Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel rebuild her career from scratch, after being cut off from the tour. In the upcoming new season, we will see Midge climbing her way to the very top after she moved in with her parents, started working as a strip club emcee, and began an affair. Last season, we saw Midge have an epiphany in front of the The Gordon Ford Show’s snowy billboard, and now, the standup comedian is all geared up to “Go forward” and claim the stardom she is destined to have. With her quick wit and sharp tongue, it will be fun to watch Midge do wonders, especially when now she has nothing to lose.

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino knew exactly what they wanted for the last scene and last images for the new season ever since the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season Four finale.

Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel teaser below:

More about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won a lot of awards including 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, six Critics Choice Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards and more. It also went on to become one of the most popular and streamed shows on Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel features Rachel Brosnahan as the protagonist Miriam Midge Maisel. Apart from her, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph are in the cast too.

