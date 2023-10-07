The Marvels: Brie Larson's return as Captain Marvel in a new trailer for MCU's show; WATCH here

Captain Marvel has one of the most anticipated characters to make their return to the MCU universe. After the first installment of her own solo movie, Brie Larson's character has made important cameos in several movies. But fans have been waiting for the superpowered character to properly return to the cinematic universe, with a new story to tell. Well, the wait is almost over, as the titular character is all set to lead the upcoming film, The Marvels. Here's what you need to know.

Captain Marvel features in the new trailer for The Marvels

Marvel Studios unveiled the latest featurette showcasing one of the strongest Avengers and how. Fans across the world have been wanting to witness Captain Marvel’s return to the silver screens with bated breath. The Marvels will feature Captain Marvel’s return alongside the power-packed superladies Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. The electrifying team-up is all set to fly higher, further, faster, and together against a mighty Kree threat. Brie Larson is all set to take on the mighty character again, as she gears up to play the earth's hero once again.

ALSO READ: The Marvels: New IMAX poster shows Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani ready to take over

Captain Marvel to the rescue

Nick Fury calls for Captain Marvel’s help from the deepest trenches of space, for yet another battle that demands 3x the power to annihilate the threat. Considering the long-known association between Captain Marvel and Nick Fury, the electrifying might of Captain Marvel’s battle against the Kree empire in the Mid-90s was an absolute alarm of attacks to be followed on the earth and the universe. Due to this, there was an imminent need to assemble the mighties heroes for the toughest battles.

Preparing for unimaginable threats alongside the Avengers, Captain Marvel is back in action as the stakes are high and the battle is too close to home. The fans are highly anticipating the three lightning superheroes joining hands in the first-ever female-led ensemble film of the MCU. The anticipated movie will be available at your nearest theatres this Diwali in, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon is ready to save the day in international poster for The Marvels alongside Brie Larson and more