The Marvels cast and character guide: Who will star in upcoming superhero movie?

Superhero films have maintained their popularity through years and years of changes in cinematic preferences and one awaited upcoming film of the genre is The Marvels. Slated for release on November 10, 2023, the film is directed by Nia DaCosta. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel and the 33rd film in the massively popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cast of the film is one of the reasons the audience is interested.

The Marvels stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. The three leads are from different timelines but come together to face the problem of their powers being entangled with one another. Here is a list of the main characters of the highly anticipated film and which actors play them.

The Marvels cast and character guide

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

American actress Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Her character has superhuman strength, energy projection, absorption, and flight powers. She first made her debut in the role in 2019. She is known for starring in the romantic drama The Spectacular Now and the monster adventure film Kong: Skull Island. Larson has won several awards including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Emmy Award.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

American actress Teyonah Parris portrays the role of Monica Rambeau. She has the power to manipulate wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum. She was introduced in the 2019 film Captain Marvel and then made a guest appearance in the Disney+ TV series Wanda Vision. She has also starred in several television series like the period drama show Mad Men and the musical drama Empire. In 2021, she was a part of the horror flick Candyman.

Iman Vellani as Miss Marvel

Canadian actress Iman Vellani plays Miss Marvel who idolizes Carol Danvers. She has the power to harness cosmic energies and create hard light constructs. She made her MCU debut in the 2022 Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel. The actress born in Karachi, has also been a part of the documentary short A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel. Vellani won the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor on Streaming in the year 2022.

Zawe Ashton as Darr-Benn

British actress Zawe Ashton plays Darr-Benn, the main villain who is the Kree general and warrior. She is known for being a part of the comedy dramas Fresh Meat and Not Safe for Work as well as the horror thriller Velvet Buzzsaw. She has been an avid theatre artist and has written for a few of them. Additionally, Ashton has also narrated documentaries.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

American actor Samuel L Jackson plays Nick Fury in The Marvels. The character is the former director of SHIELD and is working at SABER at the moment. He is an award-winning actor with countless brilliant films and roles in his belt. Some of Jackson's work includes the Star Wars trilogy, Iron Man, The Incredibles, XXX, and Kong: Skull Island.

Park Seo-Joon as Prince Yan

South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon plays Yan, who is the prince of the planet Aladna. He has starred in several television series some of which include Kill Me, Heal Me, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. Seo-Joon has also starred in a few South Korean films. This will be his debut in Hollywood as well as the MCU.

