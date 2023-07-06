The Marvels: Did new merch leak giveaway a major hint about Carol Danvers' love life?

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eagerly awaiting the release of The Marvels, and a recent merch leak may have unintentionally revealed a significant detail about Carol Danvers' romantic storyline. With Brie Larson reprising her role as Captain Marvel, alongside Teyonah Parris as Photon and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, this highly-anticipated sequel promises to bring together three powerful heroines. Let's dive into the intriguing hints provided by the leaked merchandise.

New The Marvels merch hints at Carol Danvers love life

According to a list of McDonald's toys for The Marvels shared on Twitter, Seo-Joon is rumored to play Prince Yan, a potential love interest for Carol Danvers. This revelation aligns with a long-standing theory surrounding Carol's romantic entanglement in the film.

The leaked merchandise includes characters listed as Captain Marvel, Photon, Ms. Marvel, Dar-Benn, Nick Fury, Prince Yan, Goose, and Princess Carol. This information suggests that Carol Danvers may be referred to as ‘Princess Carol’ in The Marvels, hinting at a possible connection to her rumored marriage to Prince Yan. Drawing inspiration from the comics, where Carol aided a mutant rockstar named Lila Cheney in avoiding an arranged marriage, this storyline could explore a similar dynamic between Carol and Prince Yan.

Although the leaked merch provides intriguing clues, it's important to remember that these details are speculative and subject to interpretation. While there are hints in the trailer suggesting Carol's participation in a planetary ceremony, it remains unclear whether it's a wedding to Prince Yan or merely a temporary alliance. The comics have shown that arranged marriages can be driven by political motives rather than genuine affection. Whether Carol ultimately says her vows for love or another purpose, fans can expect an exciting cosmic adventure when The Marvels hits theaters.

As fans eagerly await the release of The Marvels, the leaked merch leak has sparked speculation about Carol Danvers' love life. The combination of Brie Larson's captivating portrayal, the dynamic trio of heroines, and the inclusion of Park Seo-Joon's enigmatic character promises an enthralling cinematic experience.

The Marvels: Plot pot

Meanwhile, in The Marvels, Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan discover that their powers have become mysteriously intertwined. This unexpected twist puts the trio in a challenging situation, prompting them to seek help from the legendary Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson. As they navigate their interconnected abilities, they'll face a formidable adversary named Dar-Benn, portrayed by Zawe Ashton, whose actions could have dire consequences for the cosmos.

The Marvels is scheduled to hit theatres on November 10, 2023. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta.

