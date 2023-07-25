The Marvels: From logo twist to planetary mysteries, did you spot these easter eggs in new trailer?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest offering, The Marvels, dazzles with a power-packed trailer that leaves fans eager to uncover its hidden treasures. As with any Marvel story, this trailer teases at significant references and easter eggs that enrich the universe's intricate narrative. Let's delve into the 6 vital details that hint at the marvelous secrets within The Marvels.

The brand new Marvel Studios logo

The trailer presents an updated Marvel Studios logo with a blue and purple color theme, mirroring the film's aesthetic. The prominence of the letter 's' suggests that Ms. Marvel, a key character, will shape the story significantly.

Nick Fury’s return to the S.A.B.E.R Space Station

Nick Fury's appearance on the S.A.B.E.R space station raises questions about potential Skrull involvement. Is it really Nick Fury, or could it be an invasive Skrull taking his place?

Dar Benn and Kamala's missing bangle

Dar Benn, an antagonist, utilizes Kamala's missing bangle to weaken Captain Marvel. With the introduction of the Kree bangles, audiences can anticipate an enthralling battle as Ms. Marvel harnesses ancient relics from 'Noor' - The Light Dimension.

Kree soldiers' similarity from 'Loki'

The Kree soldiers' striking resemblance to those shown in a TVA's informational animation to Loki has piqued fans' curiosity. Could there be a connection between the two?

Park Seo Joon's mysterious planet

The visually captivating 'desi' planet in the trailer has fans speculating about Park Seo Joon's character and a potential romance with Captain Marvel. The two are seen dancing, and theories abound about Park possibly portraying Prince Yan from 'Aldana,' a planet where communication occurs through rhythms.

A glimpse of The Marvels' functional entanglement

In the final fight scene with Dar Benn, The Marvels unite their powers strategically, promising an exhilarating cooperative battle. With lightning-fast women teaming up, audiences can expect groundbreaking fight sequences reminiscent of the iconic three Spider-Men taking down colossal foes.

The Marvels' trailer takes fans on a thrilling journey filled with surprises and clues that ignite the inner geek in every viewer. As the excitement builds for the film's release, fans eagerly await the moment when they can witness the marvels of this intricately interconnected universe on the big screen. With each Easter egg and hidden reference, The Marvels promises to be an epic addition to the beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving audiences hungry for more thrilling adventures.

The Marvels will release in US on 10 November, 2023 and in India during diwali.

