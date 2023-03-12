The Marvels: Is Brie Larson’s ‘diva-like behaviour’ reason behind the delay of MCU movie’s release?

The Marvels, the sequel of Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson, was first slated to release on July 28, 2023. However, the release date was pushed back to November 10, 2023. Initially, it was reported that the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie needed some more time for the post-production work to be completed. However, new reports suggest that the reason for the delay might be something more than this, and that it has to do with Brie Larson. Read on to know more.

Brie Larson’s rumoured ‘diva-like behaviour’ the reason behind The Marvels delay?

As per a report by ComicBookMovie.com, Jeff Sneider revealed on a recent episode of The Hot Mic that he has heard that from sources that Brie Larson has been a ‘nightmare’ to work with. He also revealed that Larson has clashed with her co-star Teyonah Parris. As per the media portal, Sneider also suggested that there was some ‘diva-like behaviour’ from Larson behind the scenes.

The rumour mills have it that Brie Larson is apparently not pleased with the upcoming MCU movie being titled The Marvels instead of Captain Marvels 2. This is because the actress seemingly believes that the franchise was first started around her playing the lead role in the project, even before a writer or a director was taken on board.

However, it must be noted that the media portal updated that ‘well-placed sources’ have informed that there is no truth to these claims.

More about Captain Marvel 2

The sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta who also worked on the script with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. The MCU movie features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, alongside Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

