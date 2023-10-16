The Marvels : Is Thor making cameo? Here's what we know

In a thrilling development, a new teaser for The Marvels hints at a significant crossover in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) involving Captain Marvel and the fan's most loved Avenger, Thor. The upcoming Marvel movie is set to hit theaters on November 10. Read on to know everything about it.

Thor is returning on screen in The Marvels?

The teaser features Captain Marvel, portrayed by Brie Larson, mentioning that she "called a friend" right before Thor's Bifrost from Asgard appears. This sudden appearance of the Bifrost is a clear nod to Thor's realm, suggesting an epic crossover between Captain Marvel and a character from Thor's universe. Captain Marvel will join forces with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau in this epic adventure.

The appearance of the Bifrost hints at the involvement of one of Thor's key characters and supports earlier rumors that Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, will join the battle against the new Kree villain, Dar-Benn, portrayed by Zawe Ashton. Dar-Benn seeks revenge on Captain Marvel, as she was instrumental in the defeat of the Kree Empire back in the 1990s. Dar-Benn possesses unique powers that interconnect the abilities of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris), causing them to switch powers when used. With the threat that Dar-Benn poses, Captain Marvel reaching out to an ally like Valkyrie, with whom she has previously fought alongside in Avengers: Endgame, makes perfect sense. Why Captain Marvel reached out to Valkyrie is unclear but back in July 2022, Tessa Thompson also stated that;

"I, you know, the heart wants what it wants. I don't… I can't speak yet to Valkyrie. She hasn't had a ton of time to focus too squarely on her love life since she's been besought with a lot of kingly duties. But there are a lot of amazing men, women, other-wordly creatures inside of the MCU and certainly in the canon of characters that could enter the MCU. So, I think there's so many fish in the sea. She's single. She's ready to mingle. And I love, both in the comics, Carol and I… Brie Larson is a good friend of mine and I love spending time with her. So, I wouldn't be mad at it, for sure."

Possible romance between Captain Marvel and Valkyrie

Furthermore, rumors have circulated regarding a romantic relationship between Captain Marvel and Valkyrie, an idea that gained traction when Tessa Thompson commented on the potential romance. While Valkyrie has been preoccupied with her royal responsibilities, her friendship with Captain Marvel has fans excited about the possibility of a deeper connection. It's a development that would be welcomed by many MCU enthusiasts, particularly those who have been eager to see greater LGBTQ+ representation within the Marvel universe. Overall,t his exciting crossover hints at a compelling and action-packed storyline in The Marvels, and fans can't wait to see how the connection between Captain Marvel and Thor's realm unfolds on the big screen.

