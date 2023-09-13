The Marvels: New IMAX poster shows Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani ready to take over

Marvel Studios is set to deliver another thrilling superhero experience with The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel. This movie introduces a unique dynamic by featuring three central characters: Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), exploring the interconnected nature of their powers. Here’s everything we know so far about this new sequel.

The Marvels plot and details about the character

A recent teaser trailer has generated significant buzz among fans, hinting at the return of Goose, the enigmatic Flerken from the first Captain Marvel film. The teaser showcases Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) holding Goose while issuing commands at the SWORD station, suggesting the Flerken plays a pivotal role in protecting our heroes. The teaser offers glimpses of Carol taking flight, Kamala and Monica displaying their powers mid-air, and Captain Marvel soaring with Goose perched on her shoulder, all set to the backdrop of the three stars chanting the mantra, "Higher, Further, Faster."

Unlike typical MCU films, The Marvels stands out due to its focus on three central characters, each with their unique origins of superpowers. Kamala Khan gained her abilities through her special bangle, and Monica Rambeau's powers were revealed through Wanda's hex in the Disney+ series.

The Marvels promises an exciting adventure for fans. The movie's official synopsis hints at some interesting developments. It mentions that Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, will face unexpected problems that affect the entire universe. This could mean trouble!

About The Marvels Teaser Trailer and more

Trailers have teased the presence of Dar-Benn, the antagonist, who possesses a bangle similar to Kamala's and wields Ronan the Accuser's hammer. It has shown some strange wormholes. These mysterious portals are connected to a Kree revolutionary. The heroines, Carol, Kamala, and Monica, will find their powers getting mixed up in these strange events. It sounds like they're in for quite an adventure!

Originally, The Marvels was supposed to come out on July 8, 2022. Then it kept getting delayed. But guess what? It’s finally coming out on November 10, 2023. Phew! It seems like they've settled on this date. And here's some good news for Marvel fans. Just like other MCU movies, The Marvels will eventually be available on Disney Plus. So, if you can't make it to the theaters right away, you can watch it at home a few months later. Disney Plus is bringing all the Marvel excitement to your screen!

Watch The Marvels Teaser Trailer

