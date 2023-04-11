The Marvels Teaser trailer: Nick Fury brings Captain Marvel, Monica, Kamala together for a ‘space’ mission

Finally, the wait is over! The Marvels' teaser was published on April 11 amid intense fan enthusiasm and expectation. After treating viewers to the Marvels trailer, the producers generated a lot of hype. The forthcoming MCU film will now be released in theaters on November 10 instead of its original July date.

Here are the highlights of The Marvels trailer.

The Marvels teaser, which was published on April 11, has Brie Larson reprising her role as Carol Danvers as she teams up with Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, who is portrayed by Teyonah Parris, and Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel, who is portrayed by Iman Vellani. The interesting trailer's inclusion of Korean star Park Seo-joon's MCU debut is yet another noteworthy aspect.

Good news for K-drama fans? Here is why:

K-drama lovers may now rejoice as the star Park Seo-Joon will make his first appearance in the much-anticipated teaser.

In addition, the teaser showed Indian actor Mohan Kapoor reconciling with the MCU clan. Monica Rambeau, a new member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a S.W.O.R.D. agent with the power to absorb energy.

When will the movie be available to watch?

The Marvels will now be released in November of this year instead of their original July 2023 release date because of the general delay in the Marvel chronology.

November 10, 2023, will see The Marvels hit cinemas, which no doubt will be an impactful year-ender for the fans.