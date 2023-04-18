The Marvels teaser: Why is it receiving backlash and ended up becoming MCU's most disliked YouTube video?

Marvel's upcoming superhero film The Marvels has become the most disliked MCU teaser video of all time. What are the numbers and why has the recently released trailer received such backlash from netizens? Continue reading to find out more details.

Why has The Marvels become MCU's most disliked YouTube video?

The first teaser for Marvel’s upcoming film The Marvels was released on April 11, 2023, and it has already become the studio's most disliked YouTube video in under a week. Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani as Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamal Khan, the teaser has a whopping 623,000 dislikes.

One of the main reasons for the backlash and dislike ratio is reported to be misogyny. The majorly prevalent male superhero fans of the Marvel Universe never seem to take female-oriented films very well. Larson, who has asked for more female inclusion in the usually male-dominated superhero films, has received backlash from the same section earlier as well.

That section of the male audience believes mass spamming and trolling might affect the chances and the future of female-led superhero films. Previously, Rotten Tomatoes had to update its policy to prevent these trolls from spamming Captain Marvel with negative ratings and reviews before the film was even released. It faced criticisms for being the first solo female-led superhero film in the popular superhero universe.

Meanwhile, the most disliked MCU trailer before The Marvels was the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law trailer. The film which was released in May 2022, was also a female-led superhero movie. Surprising? Not really. The misogynistic fanboys had started a whole hate campaign during Captain Marvel's time, claiming that the MCU did not need a female-led superhero movie. They even review bombed She-Hulk before Disney+ even released it.

There seems to be a clear pattern with all the hate and trolling being received by films starring non-white and non-male leads. Is some of the criticism regarding the film valid? Maybe, but race and gender clearly play a huge role in whether the trolls target a film or not. Regardless of the trolling and hate-spam train, The Marvels teaser has raked in 17 million views in under six days and was previously the #2 trending video on YouTube. It releases in theaters on November 10th, 2023.