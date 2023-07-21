The Marvels trailer: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris unite for epic war; check release date and more

The Marvels, the upcoming movie in Marvel's ever-growing universe, has just received a brand-new teaser from Disney. The new video significantly improves our understanding of how Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Photon (Monica Rambeau), and Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) will interact and evolve throughout the movie. "The Marvels" will be the long-awaited collaboration featuring these three characters. We also get a fresh glimpse of Dar-Benn and the endearing Goose, played by Zawe Ashton. As the movie's imminent release date draws closer, we can expect to see even more footage from the film.

The most recent trailer provides Marvel fans with a preview of what to expect from the female-led supergroup, building upon the first trailer for the movie. There is also a closer look at Dar-Benn, the villain who wants to wipe out numerous worlds, and Samuel L. Jackson's return as Nick Fury.

Release date and Trailer for The Marvels

An appealing bit of exposition, though, is the most interesting section. The Marvels were initially hinted at in the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel, in which Kamala Khan abruptly swapped places with Carol Danvers. Now, a mysterious link is causing the three heroes to alternately take each other's places. To solve this puzzle and understand how the alien antagonist Dar-Benn fits into the picture, Carol, her old friend Monica, and her biggest admirer Kamala must work together.

In a crucial part of the trailer, Monica finally clarifies exactly how teleportation works: Each of the three uses a different set of light abilities that Dar-Benn has altered. Carol, Monica, and Kamala all possess the ability to absorb and manipulate light, granting them extraordinary perceptions.

These three heroes are intrinsically linked by this one factor, and whenever one of them utilizes their light abilities, the others take their place. Working together will be challenging, but they are the ones who can carry it higher, further, and faster.

Watch the trailer below, and mark your calendars for November 10th, as "The Marvels" will hit the theaters this year.

Which phase is The Marvels a part of?

The fifth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began earlier this year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and concluded with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels is the next part of this phase. The Marvels, which is set for release on November 10th, is directed by Nia DaCosta. DaCosta is the fourth female director in the MCU and the first Black woman. She, along with co-writers Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells, crafted the movie's script. In addition to the already mentioned cast members, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-Joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson will also appear in the film.

