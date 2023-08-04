The Marvels: Will Secret Invasion twist create cold war between Nick Fury and Captain Marvel? Find out

Secret Invasion's final episode aired last week, and it will be an understatement to say it has left everyone surprised. Moreso because MCU's next project The Marvels takes place immediately after Secret Invasion in the timeline and holds significant potential to influence Phase 5 and the future of the entire cinematic universe. Since its announcement, the film has sparked numerous fan theories and speculations regarding the powerful alliance of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel.

Start of Captain Marvel and Nick Fury's Cold War?

The anticipation for The Marvels has soared after the thrilling conclusion of its predecessor series, leaving fans eager to discover the direction the story will take in the new film. What has intrigued the fans the most is 'The Harvest', an Avenger DNA sample of The Avengers and many enhanced individuals, that will help anyone gain immense power who takes it. It unveiled that the technology was designed to bestow superhuman abilities to whoever takes it. The sample was gathered by Skrulls under Nick Fury's directive in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame.

This discovery has the potential to play a significant role in the dynamic between Captain Marvel and Nick Fury, possibly leading to strained trust in their long-standing alliance. The impact of 'The Harvest' has already been witnessed in Secret Invasion through G'IA'h and Gravik's newfound abilities, with fans particularly noticing Captain Marvel's powers since Gravik stole her DNA from Nick Fury.

The Harvest was created without the Superhero's consent

Samuel L. Jackson recently hinted at a connection between the events of his series and the upcoming The Marvels. He said, "The series has to happen so that The Marvels can happen. All these things are connected in an interesting sort of way." This could potentially mean that Captain Marvel might interact with Nick Fury, considering The Harvest was created using DNA samples not only from the Avengers but also from Thanos and his Dark Order.

The revelation that no one involved in the battle consented to the creation of the superhuman DNA strain, which then fell into the wrong hands, could spark tension between The Avengers and Nick Fury.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting in anticipation for Captain Marvels to finally drop, as it'll finally kick start the movie era of Phase-5, giving us new heroes to root for, and more theories to work on. The Marvels is all set to storm the theaters on Diwali, taking the audiences for a wild ride through space and time! The much-anticipated movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

