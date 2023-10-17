‘The minute I had…’: When Miley Cyrus opened up and spoke about breaking out her hit Hannah Montana role; she said it ‘felt ridiculous’

Miley Cyrus, once the Disney Channel's beloved Hannah Montana, recently delved into the complexities of her former iconic role. While she may have portrayed Miley Stewart living a secret life as the famous pop star, Hannah Montana, it seems that the blurred lines between fiction and reality left a lasting impact on the star. In a candid conversation, Cyrus opened up about how her Disney character negatively impacted her life. The superstar also shared that playing Hannah Montana got tough as she grew older.

Miley Cyrus discussed the impact of playing Hannah Montana on her personal life

During her appearance on the podcast Rock This With Allison Hagendorf , Cyrus shared her experiences of navigating fame while playing Hannah Montana. She revealed that she often felt like she was leading a double life, much like her character. "Talk about an identity crisis. I was a character almost as often as I was myself," she admitted.

The superstar explained that the show's core concept emphasized that when Miley was Hannah Montana, she was a valuable superstar with millions of adoring fans, but on the flip side she was simply nobody. Miley stressed how the show ingrained the idea that without the Hannah Montana persona, she was insignificant. "Like, without being Hannah Montana, no one cares about you," Miley recalled.

Miley Cyrus revealed that playing Hannah Montana got difficult after her first s*x

In a different interview with ELLE , Miley Cyrus shared a pivotal moment in her life when she felt the need to break free from her famous Hannah Montana role. She candidly revealed, “I did once I was 18 because it felt ridiculous. The minute I had s*x, I was kind of like, I can’t put the fucking wig on again. It got weird.” Emphasizing the fact that she grew up, Cyrus reflected on the dissonance of being an adult while still wearing the same iconic outfit she had donned since her childhood.

Miley Cyrus's journey from Hannah Montana to the vibrant artist we know today reveals the challenges of growing up under the spotlight and the courage it takes to break free from a well-established persona with complete honesty.

