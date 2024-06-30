The Mole Season 2: Here's Who Went Home In Episode 3

The Mole returns for season 2 on Netflix. It aired on June 28, 2024. The game show includes 12 participants who are to go through various tasks, while everyone will be true to their game, one is supposed to bluff around known as the Mole.

Episode 3 continued from the second episode’s challenge. Tony and Hannah were left to do the task while Andy was eliminated. The episode further showed the next challenges and elimination round. The official synopsis of episode 3 reads, "A romantic alliance puts the group on high alert. The game reaches new heights as two players rappel down a building to pull off a daring heist."

The Mole Episode 3: Andy’s elimination

Episode 3: Money Tower began with the challenge from the second episode. Hannah asked Tony to stand up for her as the last person sitting would get the exemption. As they would wait longer, the sum from the prize pot would be deducted. Tony has a huge crush on Hannah and for that, he gave up while the screen was still showing 9,870 USD. Hannah goes to the next round as a result of the exemption. She didn’t have to go through the elimination challenge.

Soon, Ari called the other participants to get back to their positions, and he filled the prize pot to 10,000 USD. This was followed by an elimination quiz, where the players had to answer 20 questions regarding the mole’s activities and identity. The player who would give the least number of correct answers would be eliminated from episode 3.

After assessing all the answers, Ari declared that Andy was eliminated from The Mole season 2. While he bid goodbye to everyone, Andy confessed, "Enjoy each moment because you just never know when it’s gonna end."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Glastonbury 2024: Everything To Know About Headliner Dua Lipa's Electrifying Set

The Mole: Next challenge

The next day means it's time for the next challenge. The players get a text from Ari and the participants ride two different cars to reach to their next task location. As per the text, the players who would sit together will be considered as the team members. So, Hannah, Tony, Sean, and Michael were in car 1 while Melissa, Deanna, Muna, Neesh, and Ryan sat in the second car. They also had to pick the volunteers who would perform the best under pressure. From team 1, Sean and from team 2, Melissa were chosen.

Ari welcomed everyone and explained the task. He said, "Somewhere above us, two units have valuable jewelry hidden in a safe. Lucky you, the occupants are out of town, which means both teams have a chance to pull off a daring heist." He continued, "Unfortunately, this building has tight security. But there’s a weakness in the system. There are no alarms on the balconies or the stairwells that lead to the roof. Sean, Melissa the success of this mission largely rests on your shoulders."

Advertisement

Sean and Melissa were to enter the 38-story building and find the red chair. Next, they needed to get their teams inside the apartment, find and unlock the safe, and take all the jewels with them before the time ran out. The two heists would result in 20,000 USD. While Sean could spot the red chair before Melissa, his team punched the wrong code three times and lost their chance. But Team Melissa got the code right but they spent 5000 USD on the clue. The pot prize dropped to 15,000 USD along with an additional amount of 5000 USD from Melissa’s team.

Episode 3: Next elimination challenge

The game is not over yet. They find Ari sitting at their lunch table waiting for the players to arrive. Ari described the elimination challenge by saying, "Five cookies contain cash for the pot, and five contain exemptions. It’s a simple game of truth and lies. Vote correctly as a team, and you could more than triple your pot with another 50,000 USD."

Advertisement

The players broke their cookies, and Deanna, Q, Michael, and Melissa declared they had got 5000 USD each. However, there were only two 5000 USD chits which means two of them were bluffing. On the other hand, Neesh, Sean, Hannah, and Muna said they have got 10,000 USD but only two told the truth. Ryan and Tony claimed they found 20,000 USD. However, the episode ended with an emotional confession from Tony. He said, "I look like a fool. I lost my trust. We are gonna lose money, and it’s gonna be my fault. This is not good."

Stream The Mole season 2 on Netflix. The next episodes will be out on July 5, 2024. Watch the trailer here.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 6: Recap, What's Next & More To Know