The Monkey King: Where to watch the animated movie online? Release date, streaming details and more

The Monkey King is perhaps one of the most well-known legends around the world. Originating from 16th-century China, the story has now made its way to the 21st century. The animated retelling of the story was released in the United States on August 11 and has been receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The film was announced on May 20, 2021, by Netflix, with Peilin Chou taking on the role of producer, Stephen Chow as the executive producer, and Anthony Stacchi as the director.

The Story of The Monkey King

Directed by Anthony Stacchi, it features a screenplay crafted by Steve Bencich, Ron J. Friedman, and Rita Hsiao. The Monkey King portrays the journey of its central character in search of familial ties and a feeling of connection. The protagonist, born from a fallen sky rock, creates chaos everywhere he goes, and struggles to fit in within a society of fearful monkeys. Faced with a disaster, he is driven to undergo training and acquire combat skills. Yet, even these efforts fail to satisfy his longing for a true sense of belonging on Earth. Rather than that, he sets his sight on a new target, which is to face off and win against 100 demons, aided by Stick, an age-old potent weapon he took from the Dragon King. Through this mission, he hopes to secure the chance to attain immortality from the heavens.

The Monkey King: Release date and where to watch

Filled with fantastical tricks and an interesting story, fans can not wait for the film to come to the audience. Being a big deal in the East, the story is perhaps one of the most known mythologies in Asia. Though popular and also decently known in the West, this film is a way to reintroduce the ancient narrative in a way that'll help people who are not acquainted with the plotline find a more authentic and well-rounded story. The best part is that fans don't even have to go to the theaters to watch it, it will be out on Netflix around the world on August 18.

Meanwhile, the film boasts of a star-studded Asian cast, with Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Haong-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie, and BD Wong.

