The Morning host Holly Willoughby addresses Phil Schofield's affair with underage male colleague

Philip Schofield, This Morning’s host, recently admitted to an affair with an underage colleague. The host is being accused of “grooming” the young boy who he first encountered when he was 15 years old. Philip’s co-host Holly Willoughby has discussed the exit saying she was in the dark and did not know about the affair.

Holly Willoughby talks about Philip Schofield’s exit

This Morning has been under extreme public scrutiny due to Philip Schofield’s affair lately. Holly Willoughby, who is Philip’s co-host on the show, has addressed the scandal in her return on This Morning. The presenter had an emotional return to the show as she spoke about her colleague’s “unwise but not illegal” affair with his younger male coworker. Holly addressed the situation, saying she felt “shaken, troubled, let down, and worried” for “the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on.”

Holly spoke about the situation with vulnerability as she revealed her thoughts on the matter. She said, “I imagine that you might be feeling a lot like I have: shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions.” Willoughby added, “You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth.” She explained that there is a “lot to process.”

The TV presenter addressed the resignation of her colleague, saying he “ acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.” Holly revealed that the situation had taken a toll on Philip’s “mental health.”

She concluded with, “I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.”

ALSO READ: Barry Newman passes away at 92; Vanishing Point star's wife says 'He was truly a light for so many'

Phil Schofield talks about his affair

The 61-year-old TV presenter recently admitted to having an affair with an underaged male colleague who worked on the sets of the show. Phil disclosed that the relationship was a ''consensual relationship, fully legal'' in the sense that both parties agreed. He told Daily Mail that he would forever regret the decisions he made.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lily-Rose Depp reveals she was ‘comfortable’ stripping off onscreen for The Idol; Deets inside