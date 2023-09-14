The Morning Show 3: Episode schedule of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer drama television series

The Morning Show is back with an all-new season and netizens can now finally get their dose of the drama series after waiting for years. The show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is loosely based on the Good Morning America scandal and revolves around the characters Alexandra "Alex" Levy and Bradley Jackson. Here is the episode schedule for the new installment of The Morning Show so you know which episode airs when.

The Morning Show 3 release date and cast

Season three of The Morning Show premiered on Apple TV+ on September 13, 2023+. The first two episodes titled The Kármán Line and Ghost in the Machine are available to stream and the finale of the season will release on October 25, 2023. It stars Jennifer Aniston as Alexandra and Reese Witherspoon as Bradley, the co-shots of The Morning Show.

Watch the trailer for The Morning Show 3 here:

ALSO READ: Only Murders in the Building 3: Episode schedule of Selena Gomez starrer mystery comedy-drama series on Hulu

Apart from Aniston and Witherspoon, the series also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies. The synopsis of The Morning Show 3 reveals that "the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink" which leads to alliances, drama, nuclear attacks, chaos, challenges, and more in the award-winning show's storyline.

The series further forces everyone to "confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom." For the unversed, Apple renewed The Morning Show for a fourth season in May, ahead of the release of season three. The first season of the "unapologetically candid drama" premiered on November 1, 2019. Apple TV+ describes it as a series that "looks at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help wake America up."

The Morning Show 3 episode schedule

The full episode schedule of The Morning Show 3 includes the date a new episode will be released and the name of the said episode if available. The third season consists of 8 episodes and the names of the final five episodes have not been announced. While the first two episodes released on premiere day, the remaining six episodes will release each week.

Episode One: The Kármán Line: September 13

Episode Two: Ghost in the Machine: September 13

Episode Three: White Noise: September 20

Episode Four: September 27

Episode Five: October 4

Episode Six: October 11

Episode Seven: October 18

Episode Eight: October 25

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Special Ops: Lioness: When did spy thriller series release? Where to watch, episode schedule, cast, and more