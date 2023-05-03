The Morning Show: Apple TV+ greenlights Season 4, ahead of Season 3's fall debut

The Morning Show will soon return for another season on Apple TV+. Yes, you read that right! The Morning Show has announced the renewal of its fourth season ahead of the Season 3 premiere. The early renewal comes many months before the third season of the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led drama, which is set to premiere in autumn this year.

The highly anticipated third season of the Apple TV+ series will introduce new showrunners and character members, including Jon Hamm as a corporate giant and Nicole Beharie as a new anchor. Fans will also see Julianna Marguiles reprise her role along with Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, and Natalie Morales who will also play their recurring characters.

When will Season 3 of ‘The Morning Show’ be released?

Though the premiere date of Season 3 is yet to be announced, it is expected to go on air soon this year. Prominent actors in the show include Karen Pittman, Billy Crudup, Bel Powley, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Desean Terry, Tom Irwin, Holland Taylor, Hasan Minhaj, Greta Lee, and Julianna Margulies.

How to watch ‘The Morning Show’?

The Morning Show is only available on AppleTV+, Apple's streaming service. Though there are several other streaming services available such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, it's unlikely that the drama series will be available elsewhere.

About ‘The Morning Show’

The Morning Show is an American comedy-drama that first aired on Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019. After the successful season 1, the second season of the series began streaming on September 17, 2021. The plot of ‘The Morning Show’ centers around its anchors, particularly Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), who is attempting to keep the popular AM news show viable in the aftermath of a sexual misconduct incident involving her co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell). Levy tries every possible thing to preserve the show’s sterling reputation. Her efforts put her in a conflict with the field reporter Bradley Jackson. The majority of the plot revolves around the rivalry between Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. Based on Brian Stelter’s 2013 book, this popular morning news show is inspired by real-life events. The show has bagged several awards, including an Emmy, SAG award, and Critics’ Choice award.

