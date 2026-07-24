The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's Series to End With Season 5? Here’s What We Know

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s television series, The Morning Show has been entertaining the audience since its first premiered in November 2019. After four explosive seasons, the makers are finally pulling the curtains of the show. It’s has been officially reported that the show will conclude after Season 5 airs on Apple TV+.

The Morning Show to conclude after Season 5

One of television’s top dramas, The Morning Show is officially heading toward its final broadcast. Apple TV+ has confirmed that its landmark hit series, starring and executive produced by powerhouses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will officially conclude with its upcoming fifth season, slated to premiere in 2027. Since 2019, the show has delivered high-voltage corporate drama and relentless sabotaging of colleagues. Now, the team is gearing up to sign off.

Reflecting on the massive journey, Jennifer Aniston shared that knowing Season 5 would be their final bow allowed the creative team to craft a deeply intentional conclusion. “Going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honor these characters the way they deserve,” Aniston expressed in a statement.

Reese Witherspoon echoed the sentiment, calling her time on the show the creative privilege of a lifetime. “This was always more than a show about a newsroom, it was a show about why the newsroom matters. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career,” she shared.

Over the course of its previous four seasons, The Morning Show has earned 28 Emmy nominations along the way. Anchored by Aniston as the fierce Alex Levy and Witherspoon as the fearless Bradley Jackson, the series boasts an elite ensemble cast including Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Emmy-winner Jon Hamm. Apparently, all of them are set to reprise their roles in the final season.

If that isn't star power enough, the fifth and final season is pulling out all the stops with major new additions, including Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, and Lizzy Caplan.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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