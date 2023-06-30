The Morning Show Season 3: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer returns; Check trailer, release date and more

Many shows have attempted to give viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of the television industry, but only a few have captured the attention and admiration of audiences quite like Apple TV+'s The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in key roles. After what felt like an eternity of waiting, we finally have some exciting news to share - the premiere date and a first look at Season 3 of The Morning Show.

Now, as we eagerly anticipate Season 3, let's dive into what we already know about the upcoming installment of The Morning Show. Buckle up, because we're about to spill the tea.

What can we expect from Season 3?

While details about the plot are being closely guarded, we can expect the new season to continue exploring the aftermath of the scandal that shook the television industry to its core. According to Deadline, this season promises to shake up the network and test the loyalty of our beloved characters. It's going to be an intense battle for survival, but rest assured, it's also going to be one heck of a riveting ride.

Speaking of the trailer, while there may not be a trailer out just yet, Apple TV+ has treated us to some awesome first-look pictures that are sure to get the anticipation levels soaring. These sneak peeks offer a glimpse into what we can expect from their upcoming release, and boy, are we intrigued!

When will The Morning Show Season 3 premiere?

Great news for fans of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show! First things first, mark your calendars for September 13 because that's when the highly anticipated Season is scheduled for a release.

With a total of 10 episodes captivating the storyline for the next two months. Barring any unexpected breaks, the remaining eight episodes will be released, one per week, ensuring a thrilling and consistent viewing experience.

In terms of the cast, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are definitely coming back for the third season, which is great news for fans! And it looks like we can expect to see the return of almost the entire cast from the second season, including Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Greta Lee, Julianna Margulies, and Karen Pittman. However, one person who might not make a comeback is Steve Carell's character, Mitch. Like another certain scandalized morning show host, it might be best if he stays hidden under a rock for a little while longer.

Will there be a Season 4?

Despite the usual uncertainty surrounding a series' renewal, the show has already been given the green light for Season 4, thanks to its immense popularity. While there is no official timeline just yet, it's safe to assume that the fans will have to wait until around 2024 to catch the fourth season.

