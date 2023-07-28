The Morning Show Season 3 Teaser Trailer: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return; Jon Hamm joins

The Morning Show, the highly popular Apple TV+ series which garnered attention with its stellar star cast and exceptional making, is set to make a comeback to the screens with its third season. The show, which is headlined by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is returning to the screens after a short gap of over two years. The makers dropped the much-awaited The Morning Show Season 3 teaser trailer on social media on Thursday, and it has thoroughly impressed the audiences.

The promising teaser trailer of The Morning Show Season 3 features Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's characters Alexandra Levy aka Alex and Bradley Jackson, the co-anchors of TMS, the celebrated morning news program broadcast on UBA network, on a new mission. Alex and Bradley are seen teaming up with UBA executive Paul Marks and news anchor Christina Hunter, played by Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharrie respectively (in their first appearances on the show) as the future of the network remains at stake.

"In The Morning Show season 3, the future of the network is thrown into question, and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom," suggests the plot summary of the highly anticipated show, in its YouTube summary

Check out The Morning Show Season 3 teaser trailer, below:

About The Morning Show Season 3

For the unversed, The Morning Show is inspired by Brian Steltar's 2013-released book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. Along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show's all popular faces including Charlotte Stoudt, Michael Ellenberg, Mimi Leder, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Levy Neustadter, are set to reprise their respective roles in the upcoming Season 3 of the show.

As per the latest updates, the Apple TV+ show is set to have its grand premiere on September 13, this year. However, The Morning Show has been renewed for its fourth season, even much before the release of Season 3.

