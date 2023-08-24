The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer: Jennifer Aniston deals with suspicious cyber hack while Reese Witherspoon struggles

It's a brand new day over at UBA, and things are heating up! Apple TV+ just dropped a juicy full trailer for Season 3 of The Morning Show, and let me tell you, it's giving us a sneak peek into some major shake-ups at the fictional network that we didn't see coming. Some inside scoop on what's cooking in Season 3. Tension's in the air as everyone's favorite characters are facing the ultimate test, and yep, you guessed it, secrets are busting out of the closet like confetti at a surprise party.

What’s cooking inside The Morning Show Season 3?

We've got a tech titan waltzing in like they own the place. Can you say drama? Loyalties are doing some wild acrobatics, and unexpected friendships are blooming faster than you can say "binge-watch." Our girl Jennifer Aniston, aka Alex Levy, and Reese Witherspoon, the unstoppable Bradley Jackson, are not having a chill time either. Career crossroads are hitting them harder than a sudden rainstorm when you forget your umbrella.

So, get this, in the previous teaser, we caught wind that Alex is now holding down the fort as the main anchor for the morning gig, while Bradley has taken her charisma to the evening news slot. And here's the kicker—no sign of those COVID storylines, which has us thinking we've jumped forward quite a bit from where Season 2 left us hanging.

The Morning Show new season premiere date and more!

We also get to see some new faces, our buddy Jon Hamm (you might remember him from Mad Men) is joining the regulars as a big-shot business magnate à la Elon Musk, loaded with "more money than God" vibes. Looks like he's riding in to save Cory's skin from some kind of trouble. But wait, there's more! Say hello to Nicole Beharie (remember Sleepy Hollow?) making her entrance. She seems to be locking horns with the power-driven Alex, and sparks are flying already.

Now, mark those calendars, because the Apple TV+ drama extravaganza—already in the clear for Season 4—kicks off globally on September 13 with a doubleheader. Yep, two episodes right out of the gate! After that, it's one tantalizing episode per week until we reach the grand finale on November 8. Oh, and heads up, show guru Kerry Ehrin is passing the torch to Charlotte Stoudt (yep, the mastermind behind Homeland and Fosse/Verdon) as the new showrunner.

Here you have it, all the details on what's brewing inside The Morning Show. Get ready for power plays, mega-money moves, and enough drama to fuel your week, one episode at a time.