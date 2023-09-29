'The most disappointing thing for me...': When Twilight author Stephanie Meyer's revealed Henry Cavill was her first choice for Edward Cullen

Henry Cavill might be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, highly sought after for his acting talents, and good looks, but surprisingly he has lost out on many iconic characters. The actor who's known for playing Superman, and Sherlock Holmes, once upon a time could've played our favorite sparkly vampire. Yup, you read that right, Cavill could've been Edward Cullens in the blockbuster Twilight. Here's what Stephanie Meyer the author of the hit novel had to say about it.

Stephanie Meyer wanted Henry Cavill to play Edward Cullen

Henry Cavill made an appearance at the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where the host revealed Stephanie Meyer's old blog talking about the actor. It read, "The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward. Henry Cavill is now twenty-four years old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn..." Because of this, it can be assumed that the reason Henry lost out on the role of the 100-year-old immortal was because of his age. For the unversed, even when in the novel, Cullen is over a century old, he died as a 17-year-old originally, which meant he was stuck looking like a teenager forever. The role now as we know famously went to Robert Pattison.

The then 39-year-old admitted he didn't wasn't aware of Meyer's wanting to cast him in her book's movie adaptation at the time. He commented, "I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn’t quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterwards. I was like, 'Oh okay, that would have been cool.'"

Henry Cavill also lost out on the role of James Bond and Cedric Diggory

The actor has lost on some more iconic roles, including losing another coveted part to Robert Pattinson. The now 40-year-old also famously was in the running to play the sought-after role of the dashing James Bond, but unfortunately lost out to Daniel Craig. It should be noted, that while Cavill was left out of the running for Cullen, because he was too old, while for Bond, he was overlooked because he was too young reportedly. In the same conversation, Cavill admitted he auditioned for the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter, which he also lost out to Pattinson.

