‘The Most Horrific Thing I've Ever Written": The Boys Creator Garth Ennis Talks About His Upcoming Comic

The Boys is one of the most popular series currently. It has quickly garnered attention mostly due to its unhinged nature when it comes to showing graphic scenes and compelling storylines. The series continues to be a favorite among fans.

The creator of The Boys, Garth Ennis recently talked about his upcoming venture. He shed light on what he thinks about the script he has written for the next project. Read ahead to learn more about it.

Garth Ennis on his next venture

As per Screen Rant, in a recent interview, The Boys creator said that the upcoming comic is “The most horrific thing” he has written in his career.

As per the outlet, during his interview with Comic Book Herald, he spoke about his upcoming story The War, which will appear in the forthcoming Boom! Studios comic anthology, Hello Darkness. The creator talked about how the storyline is based on the Ukraine conflict.

He said, “might in fact be the harbinger of." He did not spill more details about it. He revealed that the story will have a dark theme.

Ennis has been behind many notable projects including Preacher and Crossed, which was a zombie series that even Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead was not able to handle, per the publication.

Many fans are now eagerly waiting for Garth Ennis’ next work as the expectations are high looking at his super successful recent ventures.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke shares his love for Star Wars

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the showrunner of The Boys, Eric Kripke expressed that he is a lifelong Star Wars fan and he has intentions of doing something in that universe someday.

Currently, the showrunner’s focus is indulged in The Boys. The show premiered its fourth season recently and it will end with its fifth season.

The Boys is expanding its universe with spinoffs including Gen V and a new Mexico-themed spinoff. The show’s season four premiered on June 13 and has been getting positive reviews as expected. The series can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

