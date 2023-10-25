'The most I knew of...': Priscilla's Jacob Elordi admits the only reason he knew of Elvis Presley was through THIS Disney movie

Jacob Elordi is undoubtedly one of the biggest rising stars in the industry. He has been in multiple successful projects over the years, but perhaps his most anticipated movie character is in his upcoming project, Priscilla, where he will be taking on the role of Elvis Presley.

But in a recent interview, the actor made a surprising revelation to the audience, as he admitted to not knowing much about the iconic singer before he signed the A24 film. Here's what he had to say about his character and his unexpected Disney connection.

Jacob Elordi's Disney connection to Elvis Presley

While making an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jacob Elordi revealed he wasn't the biggest fan of the Hound Dog singer before shooting his upcoming movie. He hilariously admitted, "The most I knew of Elvis was in Lilo & Stitch...which is a lot, by the way." For the unversed, the Disney classic is filled with Presley's music, including songs like Devil in Disguise and Suspicious Minds.

The 26-year-old continued that he hadn't really anticipated that he'd ever take on this role, adding, "It wasn't on my list of people to play. It was definitely - It was a little bit terrifying."

Jacob Elordi's interesting discoveries about Elvis Presley

In an interview with GQ last year, the actor revealed an interesting discovery he made about Elvis while reading his autobiography. Jacob said, "I was just like, damn, Elvis Presley wanted to be James Dean. He wanted to be Marlon Brando." He continued, "I've researched almost every actor from that time period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer." Reportedly, he was shocked to know that the Burning Love singer "was an actor." He added, "I guess, in a way, I'm trying to learn from these people. Because I obviously don't have any friends that have been through the same thing, really, so they're almost like guiding beacons."

Meanwhile, even if the Kissing Booth star wasn't very well-versed in Presley's lore, fans have flocked online to praise his transformation in the recently released trailer of Priscilla.