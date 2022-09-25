The Mother Teaser: 'Tough assassin' Jennifer Lopez protects her daughter in the gripping promo
Jennifer Lopez can be seen in an action-packed avatar in the first promo of The Mother which was unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM event.
Jennifer Lopez is all set to blow our minds in her upcoming film, The Mother. A teaser trailer of the film was recently released at Netflix's TUDUM event and the gripping promo has left fans wanting for more. The first promo of the film introduces Lopez as a deadly assassin. After being forced to give up her daughter to keep her safe from her enemies, years later, Lopez's character comes back to protect her when a major threat comes knocking.
The teaser of The Mother begins with Lopez doing pull-ups in an icy region. The promo also showcases her character shooting a sniper rifle in what might be military camouflage. There's also a scene where Jennifer is seen rescuing her daughter as the duo speed off on a bike. . The film stars The Handmaid's Tale's star Joseph Fiennes as the lead antagonist who can be seen in a brief glimpse in the trailer.
Check out the trailer here
The Mother also stars Lucy Paez as the daughter, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal in key roles. Not only this, the singer has another project with Netflix coming up which has been titled Atlas and is a sci-fi thriller about a rogue A.I., opposite Shang Chi and the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.
While the teaser trailer of The Mother was released at TUDUM, a release date of the film hasn't yet been confirmed but it is known that the film will arrive in May 2023.
ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez details Ben Affleck and her kids' special role in their Georgia wedding ceremony