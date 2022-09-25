The Mother Teaser: 'Tough assassin' Jennifer Lopez protects her daughter in the gripping promo

Jennifer Lopez is all set to blow our minds in her upcoming film, The Mother. A teaser trailer of the film was recently released at Netflix's TUDUM event and the gripping promo has left fans wanting for more. The first promo of the film introduces Lopez as a deadly assassin. After being forced to give up her daughter to keep her safe from her enemies, years later, Lopez's character comes back to protect her when a major threat comes knocking.

The teaser of The Mother begins with Lopez doing pull-ups in an icy region. The promo also showcases her character shooting a sniper rifle in what might be military camouflage. There's also a scene where Jennifer is seen rescuing her daughter as the duo speed off on a bike. . The film stars The Handmaid's Tale's star Joseph Fiennes as the lead antagonist who can be seen in a brief glimpse in the trailer.