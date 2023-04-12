The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays an assassin, out on a mission to save her baby girl at all costs

Jennifer Lopez, the celebrated Hollywood actress is set to be back on the screens with the upcoming action thriller, The Mother. The movie, which is slated to be released on the upcoming Mothers' Day weekend, is getting a direct OTT release on Netflix. As you may know, Jennifer Lopez is playing a deadly assassin, who also happens to be a mother who is on a mission to save her baby girl at all costs. The official trailer of The Mother is finally here, and it has impressed the cine-goers.

The Mother official trailer is out

In the trailer, which has a duration of 2.30 minutes, Jennifer Lopez is seen in the role of a former assassin who left her profession and even family behind, for the safety of her beloved daughter. The trailer narrates how the actress-singer's character is convinced to stay away from her daughter so that she can lead a safe childhood. However, she is forced to come out of hiding after her 12-year-old daughter gets kidnapped by some of the criminals who target the mother. Along with saving her daughter's life, the doting mother also teaches her how to survive dangerous situations.

Watch The Mother trailer, below: