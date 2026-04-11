The Mummy EXCLUSIVE: Jack Reynor Opens Up on Why Lee Cronin is Right For Reimagination, Talks Science of Films

Charlie Cannon is a journalist who is distraught with managing his professional life and fatherhood until one day when his daughter is snatched away from him, only to return many years later in a form he never expected. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy captures his turmoil as he faces his fears in a way that throws him off guard.

Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Jack Reynor, who plays Charlie, opened up on what Lee Cronin brings to the story. He said, “I think Lee is a very unique director. Going back to the tonal diversity of this film, what really worked about EVIL DEAD RISE was the humor. For fans of that franchise, its capacity for humor is what makes it so unique, and Lee does that really well. He’s able to jump between a grounded family dynamic and something that is completely insane, graphic body horror, and then back again, with many different shades in between. He brings something fresh to the Mummy, which is a 100-year-old character, and makes it feel new.”

Praising the creator’s ‘interesting creative sensibility’, he added, “I’m a big fan of pulp fiction—Robert E. Howard, H.P. Lovecraft—and that kind of horror, adventure, and intrigue is how his mind works. He doesn’t write novels; he writes scripts, but that tone and flavor really come through. He thinks cinematically. When I read the script, I felt like he sees the movie in his head. That’s not always the case with scripts, but he has a clear vision and the ability to create something that feels fun, exciting, and immersive in a uniquely engaging way.”

Jack Reynor reveals how Lee Cronin's The Mummy fares in the world of cinema

Talking about what the fans can expect heading into the theaters in a week's time, he shared, “If you grew up loving movies, especially body horror, and you’re a fan of David Cronenberg or John Carpenter, this is very much in that tradition. There are a lot of practical effects. It’s goopy, gross, and really fun. Part of that makes it feel like a science experiment. As an actor playing the lead, I loved thinking about it in a very lateral way—figuring out how to make these physical effects work in-camera, how to make something peel or distort in the most disgusting way, knowing that sound design would enhance it later. It’s about combining all these elements to create the most effective and cinematic version of something that’s meant to make people squirm. That process really excites me. As much as I love dramatic performance, I also love the technical side of filmmaking, and this was a very technical film. That made it incredibly fun.”

The Mummy releases theatrically on April 17, 2026.

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